The explosive growth of streaming across the world is showing no signs of slowing down, and this continued growth is particularly strong in Europe reveals the Conviva State of Streaming report for the second quarter of 2021.
The study’s starting point is breaking the assumption that when streaming skyrocketed last year, the global upswing was due to the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily altering viewing and social media behaviours. While Conviva recognised that viewing habits certainly changed, it emphasised that the temporary spikes have turned out to be not so temporary.
Indeed, the Conviva State of Streaming: Europe has spurred a tipping point in streaming that shows no signs of reversal and has continued to climb over the pandemic heights of Q2 2020, up 19% in Europe and 13% globally. The report attributed the broader region’s increase to northern Europe, up 23%, and western Europe which led in growth, up 32% but there were also slight decreases for southern and eastern Europe, each down 1% year-on-year.
Comparing the second quarter of 2021 with that of 2020, that is the quarter of the beginning of the pandemic with that which was supposed to be the one marking its ending, the study found April 2021 had the most modest growth of the quarter across all regions given the massive stay-at- home induced spike in April 2020. Europe, which led the world in year-over- year growth in viewing time in April of 2020, still tallied an increase year over year, albeit of just 9% in the first month of the quarter. May 2021 showed 14% global growth with Europe boosting viewing time by 27%, the highest month of the quarter for the region. Europe closed out the quarter with impressive growth of 24% in June, in line with the 25% global year-over-year growth in June.
\In addition to the increase in streaming viewing, Conviva observed that investment in social media, particularly video content, rose as platforms commanded huge, highly engaged audiences. It added that the advertising implications of such growth was starting to take shape with more eyes representing more revenue opportunities and as the quality and measurement for streaming ads improves, the company expects even more investment. As a result, Conviva believes streaming’s dominance is forcing digital businesses everywhere to re-evaluate how they create content, market to consumers, advertise, and invest in providing great viewer experiences.
Other highlights revealed within the Conviva State of Streaming: Europe Q2 2021 report were that while other big screens enjoyed increases in Europe, with smart TVs up 29% and connected TV devices up 19%, gaming consoles decreased 11% in the region. Just 16% of ads went unfilled or failed to play as expected, a significant decrease from the 37% in the previous quarter.
European football leagues such as the English Premier League and LaLiga were found to have showed quarter-on-quarter “tremendous” growth, up 68% in engagements despite only increasing videos by 2% and posts by 20%. The streaming show with the most cross-platform engagements on social media in Q2 2021, was Grey’s Anatomy which edged out Netflix’s Spanish-language drama Elite in the number two spot.
Indeed, the Conviva State of Streaming: Europe has spurred a tipping point in streaming that shows no signs of reversal and has continued to climb over the pandemic heights of Q2 2020, up 19% in Europe and 13% globally. The report attributed the broader region’s increase to northern Europe, up 23%, and western Europe which led in growth, up 32% but there were also slight decreases for southern and eastern Europe, each down 1% year-on-year.
Comparing the second quarter of 2021 with that of 2020, that is the quarter of the beginning of the pandemic with that which was supposed to be the one marking its ending, the study found April 2021 had the most modest growth of the quarter across all regions given the massive stay-at- home induced spike in April 2020. Europe, which led the world in year-over- year growth in viewing time in April of 2020, still tallied an increase year over year, albeit of just 9% in the first month of the quarter. May 2021 showed 14% global growth with Europe boosting viewing time by 27%, the highest month of the quarter for the region. Europe closed out the quarter with impressive growth of 24% in June, in line with the 25% global year-over-year growth in June.
\In addition to the increase in streaming viewing, Conviva observed that investment in social media, particularly video content, rose as platforms commanded huge, highly engaged audiences. It added that the advertising implications of such growth was starting to take shape with more eyes representing more revenue opportunities and as the quality and measurement for streaming ads improves, the company expects even more investment. As a result, Conviva believes streaming’s dominance is forcing digital businesses everywhere to re-evaluate how they create content, market to consumers, advertise, and invest in providing great viewer experiences.
Other highlights revealed within the Conviva State of Streaming: Europe Q2 2021 report were that while other big screens enjoyed increases in Europe, with smart TVs up 29% and connected TV devices up 19%, gaming consoles decreased 11% in the region. Just 16% of ads went unfilled or failed to play as expected, a significant decrease from the 37% in the previous quarter.
European football leagues such as the English Premier League and LaLiga were found to have showed quarter-on-quarter “tremendous” growth, up 68% in engagements despite only increasing videos by 2% and posts by 20%. The streaming show with the most cross-platform engagements on social media in Q2 2021, was Grey’s Anatomy which edged out Netflix’s Spanish-language drama Elite in the number two spot.