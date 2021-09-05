In a move that marks the expansion of the brand in the country, global media company SPI has launched the FilmBox service with the Dutch telecommunications provider DELTA Fiber.
Hot on the heels of having launched on Canal Digitaal in the country, FilmBox is available to DELTA subscribers effective immediately, offering access to a slate of Hollywood movies, favourite evergreens and popular series to over 30 million households globally.
Content highlights for the month of September include: Academy Award-winning historical drama Zero Dark Thirty; crime drama Terminal (2018) starring Academy Award-nominated Margot Robbie (pictured) and comedy Everybody Wants Some (2016) directed by the Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater.
SPI International has been active in the Dutch pay-TV market with their thematic brands, and more recently with the premium movie services brand Film1, which operates four linear channels and on-demand services in the region. DELTA Fiber brands currently carry all four Film1 channels and Film1 VOD content.
“We are excited to provide our viewers in the Netherlands with our curated selection of movies and series on FilmBox and proud to add DELTA Fiber as the second leading operator to our list of distributors,” commented Jeroen Bergman, general manager, Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands.
