Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has agreed a multi-year distribution deal with Poland's leading mobile operator Play to make its flagship Viaplay streaming service broadly available to the telco’s millions of post-paid subscribers.
In total, Play currently has around 15 million pre- and post-paid mobile customers in Poland and 800 points of sale across the country. Viaplay is claimed to offer viewers in Poland a unique combination of Viaplay Originals, international films and series, kids content and premium live sports such as Bundesliga football, with Premier League and Formula 1 to be added in the coming years.
Effective immediately, new and renewing subscribers to the PLAY NOW TV service will receive access to Viaplay. Current PLAY NOW TV customers will have free Viaplay access until the end of January 2022 and will then be able to add a Viaplay subscription to their package. Those who currently have a mobile or mobile broadband subscription from Play can choose to access Viaplay for a free trial period.
"At Play we are constantly developing our offer with customers' needs in mind,” commented Play chief marketing officer Mikkel Noesgaard. “We are proud to be the first mobile operator in Poland to provide our customers with access to Viaplay, the latest video service on the Polish market, through a very attractive offer. Thanks to the cooperation with Viaplay our customers will be able to enjoy access to home entertainment at the best price."
Added NENT Group chief commercial officer Kim Poder: "Viaplay's launch in Poland has been very successful, with significant interest both from viewers and partners. We are continually increasing our content offering, including the premiere of the hugely popular show Fort Boyard and UEFA Europa League football with Legia Warsaw this month, making the service even more attractive. It's very exciting that customers of Play, Poland's leading mobile operator, can now experience Viaplay for themselves."
