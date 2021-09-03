After having added subscription-based platforms to its weekly top 10 streaming lists - covering the top 10 originals, acquired content and films - Nielsen has identified Season 2 of the Netflix original series Outer Banks as streaming viewership leader.
The ranking is based on the number of minutes consumers who have access to these platforms are streaming the particular content during the measurement period, in this case the week from 2-8 August.
In its first full week, the action-adventure mystery teen drama streaming series created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke gained viewership in its first full week, breaking the 2 billion viewing minute barrier with an audience very similar to the one that propelled cult hit Manifest into a fourth season. That is, 18–34-year-old females with 35-49 close behind.
The more than 150 episodes of The Walking Dead gained momentum from the previous week showing yet again, said Nielsen, that a franchise that enjoyed wild success in the linear world can be reanimated in the streaming world. More than half of the audience is under 35, which the analyst said would suggest it’s a new audience from the one that watched on linear when it launched in 2010. Nielsen added that this continues third place overall finish for this acquired title continues to underscore the value that acquired content, with the deep libraries of episodes that they bring are an important component to streaming success.
Looking at other notable programmes in the rankings, Nielsen said that perhaps one of the most interesting titles in the week was The Snitch Cartel: Origins, #7 on the Originals list with 227 million viewing minutes. This Netflix original was said to be is noteworthy because 93% of that audience is Hispanic, and illustrated how designing content that resonates with specific audiences can drive considerable usage.
For the film section, Netflix’s Vivo was most popular with 493 million viewing minutes followed by Jungle Cruise, which was up 16% over last week, and then Speaking of Luca.
