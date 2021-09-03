In what is described as a “decisive” move to expand its live game proposition for the enterprise market in the country, the NFL has reached an agreement with the Screach streaming platform to broadcast games in its forthcoming season via a smart TV app to commercial venues across Poland.
The two-year agreement between the topflight American football league and the UK-based live-streaming platform will see content delivered direct to venues across Poland including bars, cafes, hotels and restaurants. It extends the NFL’s potential reach to an estimated 43,000 premises with Screach streaming nearly 80 NFL games, including Super Bowl LVI live from Los Angeles in February 2022.
Screach’s cloud-based technology enables venues to stream the content they want in HD quality to their existing TVs, via either an app or plug and play hardware, with no need for a satellite or cable TV connection. It features an on-screen advertising capability designed to enable venues to turn their TV screens into an advertising platform they can use to boost sales and generate incremental advertising revenue.
The company believes its technology will enable the NFL to showcase the excitement of American football to a huge and youthful new audience, who together made an estimated half a billion pub visits in 2019 and help venues get a return on their investment in sports subscriptions. Indeed it says it can give the NFL instant, frictionless access to a potentially strong market in one of Europe’s fastest growing economies, which saw average wages rise by almost 10% in the 12 months to the end of June 2021.With the NFL’s 2021 regular season due to get underway on 9th September, Screach will stream some of the biggest games live at 19:00 Polish time every Sunday evening.
“Increasing the popularity of the NFL and the size of our global fanbase is a core strategic goal for us,” commented Sameer Pabari, NFL’s managing director of International Media. “Reaching new audiences in new markets is central to that – and this is exactly what our agreement with Screenreach enables us to do. Screach will allow us to showcase the excitement and drama of live NFL action to thousands of Polish sports fans.”
Robert Rawlinson, CEO of Screach parent Screenreach, added: “Streaming is already integral to the NFL’s global success, enabling it to build enduring connections with new and existing fans. By partnering with Screenreach, it is raising the digital bar once again – giving thousands of commercial venues across Poland flexible access to NFL content and showcasing the sport to a huge audience of potential new fans. “We’re delighted to be helping the NFL accelerate its growth in this exciting new market and hope Poland will be the first step on a long and successful strategic journey together.”
Screach’s cloud-based technology enables venues to stream the content they want in HD quality to their existing TVs, via either an app or plug and play hardware, with no need for a satellite or cable TV connection. It features an on-screen advertising capability designed to enable venues to turn their TV screens into an advertising platform they can use to boost sales and generate incremental advertising revenue.
The company believes its technology will enable the NFL to showcase the excitement of American football to a huge and youthful new audience, who together made an estimated half a billion pub visits in 2019 and help venues get a return on their investment in sports subscriptions. Indeed it says it can give the NFL instant, frictionless access to a potentially strong market in one of Europe’s fastest growing economies, which saw average wages rise by almost 10% in the 12 months to the end of June 2021.With the NFL’s 2021 regular season due to get underway on 9th September, Screach will stream some of the biggest games live at 19:00 Polish time every Sunday evening.
“Increasing the popularity of the NFL and the size of our global fanbase is a core strategic goal for us,” commented Sameer Pabari, NFL’s managing director of International Media. “Reaching new audiences in new markets is central to that – and this is exactly what our agreement with Screenreach enables us to do. Screach will allow us to showcase the excitement and drama of live NFL action to thousands of Polish sports fans.”
Robert Rawlinson, CEO of Screach parent Screenreach, added: “Streaming is already integral to the NFL’s global success, enabling it to build enduring connections with new and existing fans. By partnering with Screenreach, it is raising the digital bar once again – giving thousands of commercial venues across Poland flexible access to NFL content and showcasing the sport to a huge audience of potential new fans. “We’re delighted to be helping the NFL accelerate its growth in this exciting new market and hope Poland will be the first step on a long and successful strategic journey together.”