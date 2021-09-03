Full Fibre, the national wholesale telecoms network provider, has announced the next 119,000 UK homes and businesses to receive fibre broadband in hard-to-reach areas, across 13 market towns in Derbyshire, Staffordshire, West Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Full Fibre’s investment in these 13 market towns is part of its 2025 goal of reaching over 500,000 premises. This is its third region announcement in less than a year and after bringing fibre to these 119,00 homes and businesses, they will be in over 250,000 premises. The company added that further details on timeframes will be released as delivery plans in the areas specified are confirmed.

Commenting on the roll out, Full Fibre CEO Oliver Helm said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our network nationally and are looking forward to bringing fibre broadband to those in hard-to-reach locations. The areas we have chosen are currently relying on ageing copper connections that cannot meet the needs of consumers. As a wholesale infrastructure builder, Full Fibre is passionate about providing end-users with a choice of providers and a competitive marketplace that will drive innovation, better customer service and ultimately, deliver better value for money for all.

“It is vital that everyone in a community has access to ultrafast and reliable services, and this latest announcement is a testament to that. We’re looking forward to additional announcements down the line as we look to further expand our network.”