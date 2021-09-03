The island’s leading network carrier, Zeop, offers services through optical fibre (FTTH) to residential and business customers and needed to refresh their legacy video network to be able to deliver triple play services to those customers.

To deliver linear TV using broadcast technologies, IP multicast for FTTH and RF for cable TV customers, Zeop has deployed Appear’s X Platform at two datacentres in Paris. From there, video content is transmitted by submarine cable to a new Appear headend on Reunion Island, where the X and XC Platforms combined technology is deployed, and where content can be distributed across the island.

Lucas Telecom remotely managed the deployment of Appear’s technology for Zeop. Appear’s X10 has been deployed at its Paris datacentres, while Appear’s XC5100 and X20 have been operating at the Reunion Island headend for satellite and DTT reception. An additional X Platform has also been deployed at the headend for video processing and scrambling. Finally, the XC5100 is being used for distributing TV services through FTTH and cable access networks.

Xavier Joseph, CEO at Zeop, commented: “Our priority is first and foremost to deliver the best television experiences for our customers, but we weren’t able to offer the new and unique services that our customers want and expect. We knew we needed to modernise but wanted to avoid the pitfalls of the past and futureproof ourselves.

“Lucas Telecom is a company we’ve worked with in the past, and we fully trusted its advice and technology recommendations from Appear. The implementation was seamless, even though it was conducted remotely during the pandemic. What is perhaps most important though, is that our customers can now enjoy the television services they want and love.”

Added Christophe Lucas, CEO at Lucas Telecom: “As a longstanding partner to Zeop, we wanted to ensure that we had both the technical knowledge and capability to complete this complex project. Appear was the perfect partner for us on this — the versatility and reliability of its technologies, along with the ease of integration, were precisely what was needed to fulfil the needs of this project, and to ensure Zeop’s television services are future proofed for the next 10 years.”

Speaking on the project, Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear, said: “The Zeop project with Lucas Telecom was a massive logistical challenge. The island’s location, the global situation, and the very specific needs of Zeop presented a challenge which only Appear’s solutions could solve. The benefits that Zeop is already seeing is a testament to both the quality of Lucas Telecom’s consultancy, orchestrating a complex implementation under difficult circumstances, as well as the flexibility, reliability and capability of our technology.”