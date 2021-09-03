In the space of barely over month, FOX’s free advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service Tubi has sealed deals for TV and film content as well as launching a new sports offers and boosting the latter it has officially launched beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.
The two leading sports channels will be part of Sports on Tubi which launched on 25 August 2021, featuring different sports including professional football, baseball, football, collegiate sports from the ACC and Pac-12 Conferences, as well as nearly 700 hours of VOD content from some of sports’ biggest brands, such as NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, Concacaf soccer, PBC boxing, PBA bowling and others.
Tubi says beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español will expose new audiences to the beIN SPORTS brand with what it believes will be “unlimited” scale and “cut through channel clutter” with a consistent live sampling of season-long access to XTRA soccer games, XTRA sports competitions, XTRA combat sports programming, XTRA original productions, and an XTRA library of historically relevant events.
The free channels offer a sampling of beIN SPORTS’ live football coverage, offering even more sports fans access to the network’s dedicated coverage of the world’s biggest soccer leagues and tournaments, including France’s Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, SüperLig, and more as well as the women’s racing championship, W Series, among others.
“Making our world-class sports programming easily accessible to a wide audience of fans is a key part of the beIN SPORTS strategy. Bringing beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español to Tubi is just our latest step towards accomplishing that mission,” commented beIN SPORTS North America managing director Antonio Briceño. “This launch comes at a perfect time as the 2021-22 Ligue 1 and SüperLig seasons have just kicked off and will bring live soccer to viewers all season long.”
