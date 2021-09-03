Global media management and licensing company Bitmax will be releasing the documentary Eating Our Way to Extinction across digital platforms including iTunes and Google from 30 September.

The documentary, narrated by Kate Winslet and featuring Sir Richard Branson, will premiere in London on 8 September and will be available for pre-order on iTunes on 16 September.

Eating Our Way to Extinction looks at the impact of diet on the ecological and climate crisis. It takes audiences on a cinematic journey around the world, from the Amazon rainforests to the Taiwanese mountains, the Mongolian desert, the US Dust Bowl, the Norwegian fjords and the Scottish coastlines, telling the story through testimonials, poignant accounts from indigenous people most affected by the eco-crisis, globally renowned figures and leading scientists. It sends a simple but impactful message by uncovering hard truths and addressing ecological collapse, while offering solutions.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has backed the film, describing it as the movie that “future generations will be wishing everyone watched today.”

Bitmax has prepared, packaged and delivered the programme using its content-specific strategies and QC processes to ensure a seamless experience to audiences in 70 territories.