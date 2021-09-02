Expanding its technical reach by more than a million subscribers in the country, SPI International’s Dizi channel is to join the offer of UPC Poland at the beginning of September.
The Dizi channel is aimed at the growing number of Turkish series fans in Poland. The channel airs both drama, romance, and crime fiction productions, and is broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week in HD quality. The latest addition to the channel’s schedule is popular series Bride of Istanbul.
The addition of Dizi to the UPC Polska offer increases the channel’s reach to 2.2 million subscribers in Poland. It is already available in the offer of the operators such as Vectra (Zloty Package) and Multimedia Poland (MaxBox Package) and also as OTT in the new on the market CDA TV service. Dizi will now be available to UPC subscribers in the Max Premium, Max and Select packages.
“Joining the UPC offer is a very big step forward for us in building the distribution of the Dizi channel in Poland,” commented Jacek Koskowski, general director sales and distribution Poland at Kino Polska. “We want this channel to be included in basic TV packages, because its program offer is so attractive that it can successfully compete for the attention of a wide audience.”
In addition to striking deals with operators for the channel, SPI International also plans to roll-out a Dizi app in autumn.
