BT Sport, Dorna, Vislink and the University of Strathclyde have showcased what they say is the world’s first standalone private 5G network for sports broadcasting at the British MotoGP Grand Prix.
Standalone 5G networks will offer the true advantaged of next-generation mobile infrastructures with dedicated portions of spectrum for use cases such as broadcasting. Describing the collaboration as ground-breaking, the partners broadcast live pictures to a worldwide audience from a 5G handheld camera which was on the grid before each of the races. An onboard 5G camera also beamed back pictures from a test bike.
Vislink supplied two brand new products for this trial. The first was a 5G version of its H-cam handheld wireless camera transmitter, the second a brand new 5G bike onboard transmitter that has been fitted to the media bike to bring live high-speed images from the heart of the action. These were connected to a private standalone software-defined 5G network provided by the University of Strathclyde that covered the pitlane, paddock and part of the circuit.
Pictures were then supplied to the Dorna production team producing the International Production Feed (IPF) which was then shared with rightsholders including BT Sport. BT Sport used the feed and cut it up live at the appropriate times to help tell the stories of the day within their broadcast.
Commenting on the set up, Andy Beale, BT Sport chief engineer said: “This was an exciting and successful collaboration between partners showcasing the power of a standalone 5G network to enhance sports production.” Vislink CEO Mickey Miller added: "We would also like to acknowledge the collaboration with Qualcomm in helping us achieve our joint goal."
