Bringing over 400 hours of premium programming to the Fox Entertainment’s free AVOD streaming service, service Tubi has entered into a deal with BBC Studios, creators, producers and global distributors of world class British content.
New titles will be made available from 15 September and will make Tubi the streaming home to programmes such as The First Team, starring Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Arrested Development) and Life written by award-winning screenwriter Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster), as well as debut the Baby Cow-produced High & Dry.
Created by The Inbetweeners creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, The First Team is a character-driven comedy following the off-the-pitch escapades of three Premier league footballers. Life is a spin-off of the hit show Doctor Foster and explores the human capacity for connection in an increasingly splintered society.
High & Dry follows a group of misfits who find themselves stranded on a desert island after their flight mysteriously crashes in the Indian Ocean.
The deal will also see Tubi viewers be able to enjoy multiple seasons of long-running BBC series, including the classic Antiques Roadshow, as well as Atlantis, Misfits, Monarch of the Glen, The Musketeers, Primeval, and Robin Hood.
Commenting on the deal, Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said: “We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent. Viewers can now instantly access a wide cross-section of celebrated BBC content, including three series debuting on Tubi in the US.”
“BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore news ways to meet our customers on their favourite services,” added Dina Vangelisti, EVP, content sales, BBC Studios. “The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVOD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalogue as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”
