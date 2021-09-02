A study from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) has revealed that 78% of all US households have a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu, the same as in 2020, and compared with 74% in 2019 and 59% in 2016.
The fifteenth edition of the Emerging Video Services report was based on a survey of 2,000 US households and found among those that have any of these three SVOD services, 74% have more than one. This compared with 70% in 2020, 69% in 2019, and 47% in 2016. Overall, 58% of US households now have more than one of these SVOD services – compared with 55% in 2020, 51% in 2019, and 28% in 2016.
Just over two-fifths of all US adults stream a top SVOD service daily, almost the same as a year ago but significantly up on the 33% in 2019 and 24% in 2016. Those aged 18-34 accounted for 41% of adults using SVOD daily, and those 18-44 accounted for 67% of adults using SVOD daily.
Including eleven additional streaming video services, 82% of all US households had at least one SVOD or DTC service, and 53% had three or more services. The mean number of SVOD/ direct-to-consumer services among all households was 3.1 – compared with 2.9 in 2020.54% of adults watched video on non-TV devices including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders daily, slipping back slightly on 2020 and marginally up on the 51% in 2019, and 41% in 2016. Just over four-fifths of those aged 18-34 watched video on non-TV devices daily – compared with 59% of ages 35-54, and 25% of the over 55s.
“The percentage of households with a top SVOD service held steady in 2021, and those using any of these services daily also levelled off after being pulled forward last year due to the coronavirus pandemic,” commented LRG president and principal analyst Bruce Leichtman. “While the breadth of households with a major SVOD service is similar to last year, those with multiple top SVOD services continued to expand. And, including eleven additional streaming video services, 27% of households now report having five or more SVOD or DTC services.”
