Infinity VIP on AMPP supports essential intercom functionality that is already well known to production professionals, including partylines, IFBs, groups and peer-to-peer communication. This new cloud-based production functionality is being beta-tested by All Mobile Video (AMV) and will be live with an AMV customer later in the year.

Scott Stiefel, chief operating officer of Telos Alliance, said: “It’s critical to us that the maximum number of productions are able to get the most out of our industry-leading intercom solutions. As a GV Media Universe Alliance Partner, our technology is now tightly integrated with AMPP, putting our intercom solutions in prime position for productions using the cloud-based platform. Through seamless access to our solutions, we look forward to gaining new customers as well as pleasing existing users looking to move as much functionality as possible to the cloud.”

Said Eric Duke, CEO, AMV: “Our beta trials of Infinity VIP on AMPP have gone incredibly well with our customers, and we look forward to Grass Valley building in all the functionality we need to take the fullest advantage of cloud production. This will make us more profitable, more flexible and most important of all, enables AMV to offer the best possible service.”

Tim Shoulders, CEO and president, Grass Valley, added: “The undoubted advantages of cloud-based production, even in a studio environment, means that the methodology behind GV AMPP is a hugely positive paradigm shift for the video production industry.

“Today, the concept of cloud production is widely understood throughout the industry; it’s now the job of the GV Media Universe to make available to production teams all the professional functionality they need through the cloud. The Telos intercom solution is a fantastic example of how this works to everyone’s benefit. Video producers get access to the latest tools wherever they are, Telos gains new users and we can enable customers, like AMV, the functionality they need to provide workflows that produce exciting content.”



