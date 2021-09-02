Technology and service provider for media-rich organisations Dalet has announced that Migo is using the Dalet Flex media logistics platform to manage its data delivery operation and geographic expansion.

Migo is described as a disruptive digital distribution service designed for emerging economies and mass markets. Currently, it offers a variety of premium video content for download over local Wi-Fi hotspots called Migo Download Stations (MDS) for offline viewing on mobile devices.

The solution is currently offered in the Jakarta Metropolitan Area where smartphones are common, but high-volume content download or streaming over cellular is often not possible due to limited budgets or insufficient broadband infrastructure. The cloud-based Dalet Flex platform, an integral addition to Migo’s unique tech stack, manages the complex video and metadata packaging requirements, ensuring delivery meets partner service licence agreements and compliance regulations.

Daniel Money, operations & supply chain director, Migo, commented: “Migo facilitates what would have been an out-of-reach, expensive digital experience for the mass market consumer segments, as a snackable and affordable product, and uses Dalet Flex streamline content package and delivery.

“Dalet Flex is a strategic technology solution that manages our data delivery workflow, as we build an entirely new category for content delivery and consumption using a Content Delivery Network (CDN) that is telco-independent.”

Migo’s workflow has been shortlisted for the IBC2021 Innovation Awards and will be presented at the NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference (BEIT) on 13 October.