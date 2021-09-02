Leonine Studios has presented a first look at the new six-part comedy drama series Herzogpark, named after Munich’s luxury residential neighbourhood.

At the centre of the programme are strong female characters depicted by a cast including Heike Makatsch, Lisa Maria Potthoff, Antje Traue, Felicitas Woll, Heiner Lauterbach, Jeanette Hain, Trystan Pütter, Lukas Spisser and in a guest role Francis Fulton-Smith.

In the series Hannah, Elisabeth and Annabelle are beautiful, rich and want to stay where they are at all costs: in Munich’s highly exclusive residential area of Herzogpark. There’s only one problem and it’s male, powerful and has all three of them in its grip: the construction mogul Nikolaus van der Bruck. The women decide that they have to get rid of van der Bruck. But how? And then suddenly an obscure outsider appears on the screen and seems to be pursuing her own agenda, for Maria has already had everything taken from her, by Nikolaus.

Herzogpark is directed by Jochen Alexander Freydank, while Annette Simon wrote the screenplays based on an idea by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann and scripts from Regina Dietl with Nadine Keil, Enno Reese and John-Hendrik Karsten. Herzogpark is produced by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann and Michael Lehmann for Letterbox Filmproduktion and Felix von Poser for Amalia Film.

The series will premiere on RTL’s streaming service TVNOW in Germany and Leonine will handle worldwide sales on the series, launching international distribution at MIPCOM this autumn.