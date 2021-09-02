The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) juggernaut in the US keeps on rolling and, says Digital TV Research, gross customers for films, linear channels and TV episodes - excluding other platforms such as sports - are set to climb by 33% from the end of 2021 to reach 450 million over the course of the next five years.
The details come from a revised version of the analyst’s North America SVOD Forecasts report, updated to reflect recent market developments. For example, it is said to show markedly increased subscriber numbers for Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and the other recently launched direct-to-consumer services.
The report found that about 87% of TV households in the country, 106 million, will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2026. This compares with 82% of TV households subscribing to at least one SVOD platform by the end of 2021.
The North America SVOD Forecasts report also predicted that the average SVOD household will pay for 4.26 SVOD platforms by 2026, up from the 3.42 platforms set for the end of this year.
