Despite supply constraints due to Covid-19 related production disruption and component shortages, there were 328.8 million global smartphone sales to end users in the second quarter of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%, according to research from Gartner.
The finding came as part of the Market Share: PCs, Ultramobiles and Mobile Phones, All Countries, 2Q21 Update study which found that factory shut-downs in India and Vietnam due to the second wave of Covid-19, along with closure of retail businesses and restrictions on online deliveries affected smartphone sales negatively in the second quarter after a strong start in beginning of 2021. Yet the study also revealed that regions with higher penetration of 5G connectivity saw strong demand for 5G smartphones and were growth drivers for leading smartphone vendors.
Looking at the key vendors, Samsung expanded its 5G smartphone line-up in the second quarter of 2021 at entry and midrange prices to target growth opportunities in 5G segments. Yet while the company maintained the leading position among the top five global smartphone vendors, Samsung’s year-over-year growth slowed due to supply constraints and production disruptions.
Worldwide smartphone sales saw Xiaomi overtake Apple in the second quarter, placing the Chinese vendor at the No. 2 position for the first time. Xiaomi registered 80.5% growth in its smartphone sales owing to a stronger online presence and fast expansion in the global markets beyond Asia/Pacific led by investments in retail channels and partnerships with communication service providers (CSPs).
While Apple sales grew 28.3% year over year, its market share remained the same as in previous quarter. Other Chinese smartphone vendors Oppo and Vivo grew 42.4% and 41.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Aggressively priced mid-tier smartphones, a wider distribution network and robust marketing campaigns in Western Europe boosted the growth of Oppo. Vivo was seen to have continued to expand its market presence beyond Asia/Pacific beginning with a focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
“Apple’s aggressive sales promotion for its iPhone 11 series smartphones and iPhone SE (2020) added to its growth in the price-sensitive segment,” commented Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner. “Demand for smartphones continued to be strong in this quarter as buyers preferred higher specifications and better user experience. The pent-up demand from 2020 continues to drive advantage for global smartphone vendors in 2021.”
