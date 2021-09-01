In a significant expansion of the free ad-supported multicultural streaming television platform, DistroTV Desi is to be made available across the US, UK, Europe and Canada initially offering content from over 15 premier Southeast Asian channels.
DistroTV Desi is a service from DistroTV which aims to cater for what is described as a “multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally-minded audience”. It delivers premium video content from global producers across territories such as North America, the UK, Bollywood, Latin America, China and Southeast Asia. It covers a spectrum of topics to connect with people around entertainment, lifestyle, sports, news, documentaries and international content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats.
With the DistroTV Desi Bundle, the company aims to serve what it feels is a “massive” hitherto underserved audience, who the provider believes are lacking authentic entertainment from their home countries. DistroTV aims to fill the void by offering “culturally rich” channels in a free bundle so that diverse audiences can stream content that might have otherwise been locked behind a subscription or paywall. These include for the first time ever, premium South Asian channels such as Times Now, Republic TV, Zoom and Mastiii TV.
For example, DistroTV said that smaller southeast Asian audiences with regional language roots like Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, and Malayalam who have been largely ignored by mainstream media platforms could now with DistroTV Desi watch their favourite channels in their regional language without having to depend on illegal set top boxes and/or pirated apps.
“We're thrilled to provide our diverse and growing global audience with the content they crave, without any subscription fees,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV, commenting on the new offer. “No longer will Desi communities in these major markets feel that they cannot access their favourite shows or channels or feel restricted by associated costs. Our mission at DistroTV is to provide content for every viewer, on every device. And that’s exactly what we’re accomplishing with this latest bundled offering.”
