In a move designed to take the leading global sports streaming service to a new and growing demographic using the social platform, DAZN has furthers its global delivery engagement with Snapchat.
The new global deal comes after a successful short-term US boxing content partnership in 2019, which engaged millions of Snapchatters. Building on that initial success and DAZN’s recent global expansion, the enhanced partnership is designed to see at least 70 episodes available for fans worldwide throughout the next year.
The deal will give boxing fans worldwide nonstop content year-round, from behind-the-scenes access and clips, to fight highlights and original features, to other build-up content ahead of DAZN’s schedule of fights. This marks the first-time sports fans globally will be able to enjoy weekly boxing content on Snapchat, all year long.
A new show DAZN Fight Week has now premiered on Snapchat’s Discover platform globally with a minimum of 18 new episodes throughout the next year hitting in the weeks leading up to the biggest fights. Recurring segments in DAZN Fight Week will also include The Champ is Here” – ranking the greatest boxing champions of all time; Fight ZN – boxing news show including updates on fights, developments from fight camps and recaps of weigh-ins; Talk Your ****! – a compilation of sound bites and trash talk from the full fight week.
DAZN will also be introducing a year-long weekly Highlights Show on Snapchat – featuring highlights around the top matchups, fighters and moments every week for a minimum of 52 episodes over 52 weeks. This says DAZN not only solidifies the sports streamer as the go-to source for everything boxing, but further cements it as the global home of boxing across all of its suite of channels including partners like Snapchat that reach a younger and highly-engaged audience.
The action starts in earnest on 4 September featuring the rematch between the UK’s Josh Warrington and Mexico’s Mauricio Lara. Earlier in the night, Ireland’s Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed world crown against American underdog Jennifer Han in the co-main event.
“This partnership is another example of DAZN constantly striving to reach fresh audiences in innovative ways, as part of a wider mission to engage new fans on the channels they frequent most while growing the sport of boxing globally,” said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski. “Snapchat is the perfect partner for DAZN to team up with in order to tap into a new generation of potential boxing fans, who we cannot wait to see instantly fall in love with the sport. Whether it’s fight night highlights, behind-the-scenes videos or ranking the greats, these new shows will be the place for Snapchatters to follow the best of boxing worldwide.”
