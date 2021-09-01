In what is a said to mark an important next step in its plan to go live in the fourth quarter 2021 with a mobile sportsbook, sports-first live streaming platform fuboTV’s subsidiary Fubo Gaming has received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) to offer online sports wagering within the state.
Once launched, sports bettors in the state will be able to enjoy what is claimed to be a new mobile sportsbook that will enhance their wagering experience through a Watching Now feature, said to be an industry-first integration of sports wagering and live streaming with fuboTV.
Designed as a holistic, “hyper-personalised” betting experience reflecting what users are watching on fuboTV, Fubo Sportsbook intends to combine data from both the betting and streaming platforms. It will use fuboTV’s first-party user behaviour data to understand consumers’ viewing preferences and recommend relevant bets. With such data, Fubo Sportsbook is confident that it can turn passive viewers into active, engaged participants.
“As we enter the mobile sports betting market, we couldn’t be more excited to kick off this journey in Iowa,” commented Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera. “We thank the IRGC and Casino Queen for being the perfect partner in helping us cross the goal line and bring this sportsbook to the passionate sports fans of Iowa. We believe Fubo Sportsbook will provide an elevated sports entertainment experience that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting.”
Fubo Gaming has already obtained market access agreements in four other states, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey and most recently Arizona through a partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community.
