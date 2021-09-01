The rapid deploy, temporary cloud-based connectivity solution is supported by Dejero GateWay network aggregation, offering resilient internet connectivity, greater bandwidth and short turnaround times on set.

Paul Cochrane, director of P&C Communications, commented: “Bringing resilient connectivity to film productions via Dejero GateWay not only allows us to deliver connectivity advantages, but it really simplifies the process for producers who may only need to be on site or in studio for a few days or weeks and are seeking short term contracts.

“There’s no need to invest in network installation or to sign long term contracts; we offer a two-day turnaround and save clients time and money over a very short space of time. This offer is a first in the UK market. We can offer absolute UK coverage meaning full diversity on all British networks, including Vodafone, O2, E and Three. Leveraging the combined bandwidth potential of multiple connections thanks to the GateWay allows our clients to achieve greater upload and download capacity. We also have a plan to expand this service across Europe.”

Added Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero: “Despite the disruption of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic linked to social distancing restrictions and lockdowns, the British Film Institute reported very little drop in spend on film and high-end television production. With 300 productions, the combined total spend on film and high-end television production in the UK for the first half of 2021 was four times higher than the first half of 2020.

“In this steady market, studios and production companies are taking full advantage of new cloud-based technology to streamline operations and achieve efficiencies on set and in post-production. Dejero's GateWay is the key to meeting these needs by provisioning powerful and reliable connectivity from any location.”