Continuing the momentum that has seen the ITV/BBC Studios subscription video-on-demand joint venture expand both its content bouquet and platform portfolio, BritBox, is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models.
BritBox UK claims to offer subscribers the largest collection of British box sets starring home-grown talent, including the likes of Broadchurch, Downton Abbey, Vera, Only Fools and Horses, Love Island, as well as original exclusive content including The Beast Must Die, Secrets of the Krays and Spitting Image, which will return to the platform later in 2021.
Existing BritBox customers can log in to the new BritBox channel on their Roku streaming device whilst Roku users who do not yet have BritBox can sign up via their remote control with integration through Roku Pay. The latter features what is described as a low-friction signup flow that makes it quick and easy for customers to sign up for free trial subscriptions, subscribe to channels, and purchase movie rentals, sporting events, and pay-per-views. After adding a payment method, customers can make purchases right from their TV on their Roku remote control, while managing their subscriptions both online and on-device.
Commenting on the new deal, Tom Price, BritBox UK’s commercial director said: “We are thrilled to bring the best of British entertainment to Roku, which has been one of the most demanded platforms in customer feedback. Our mission is to make it easy to enjoy BritBox across any device and we now cover all the major streaming devices and smart TV platforms. It’s perfect timing with original and exclusive shows including the new series of Spitting Image launching in the next few months as well as our unrivalled collection of classic and contemporary British TV.”
“We are thrilled to bring BritBox to Roku customers in the UK,” added Yulia Poltorak, director of international content distribution at Roku. “It fits our philosophy to always offer the best and diverse entertainment selection to our users. BritBox, with its wide range of British TV series as well as new exciting originals, will add even more choice to our users in the UK.”
