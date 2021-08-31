Satellite operator SES’s German media platform HD+ is to deliver 50 HD channels for on-the-go streaming to its subscribers’ iOS and Android smartphones and tablets with the launch of a new streaming app, HD+ ToGo.
As an extension of SES’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite television HD+ service, the new mobile service is designed to give users full streaming access to over 50 HD channels in the palm of their hands and will be available from 29 September.
Promising what SES assures will be a “seamless” customer experience, HD+ ToGo will mirror the popular functions of the linear TV platform, such as access to media libraries and restart service. HD+ ToGo will also include a smart search function for content designed to allow users to refine search results with filters, place the content found on a watch list and set automatic reminders.
“With HD+ ToGo, customers are basically carrying an HD TV in their pocket and can enjoy the benefits of HD+ everywhere,” said HD+ head of sales and marketing Andreas Müller-Vondey commenting on the launch. “HD+ ToGo brings access to content from 50+ HD channels and was designed to be intuitive and with a user-friendly interface for the best viewing experience. At home or on the go, HD+ ToGo offers a great TV experience that can now also be enjoyed on mobile devices.”
The new streaming service will be available first to HD+ subscribers as an additional option and will allow HD+ subscribers to stream up to five devices with possibility of two viewers streaming simultaneously.
