In a move from perpetual licensing, and to ensure its clients get up-to-the-minute features and capabilities from the video editing software solution, film, TV and streaming post-production firm Hula Post has announced a transition to Avid Media Composer | Enterprise.
Hula Post is one of the few majority woman-owned post-production companies providing services to production companies, studios and networks, specialises in defining and delivering workflow solutions across its three facilities and its clients’ properties. These include the Everywhere remote editing service, developed to keep clients working throughout the pandemic. Hula built this around a technology portfolio including Avid creative tools and a secure datacentre with Avid NEXIS storage to support high-profile Hollywood projects such as recent film Cruella.
In the new deployment, Hula Post can ensure that hundreds of Hollywood’s remote and on-site video editors can always work with the latest Media Composer editing software and take full advantage of continuous delivery of new product features and capabilities.
“Hula creates customised workflows to meet our clients’ specific needs, therefore we rely on a highly flexible technology core in order to shape the right solution every time,” said Hula Post chief executive officer Denine James-Nio. “Media Composer subscription is a perfect tool for us to do that. We can manage our total editing resources, be more responsive and at the same time let our clients take advantage of Avid’s latest creative tool updates and releases.”
“Close partners to Avid like Hula Post are taking the lead in the industry’s shift to subscription technologies,” added Avid chief revenue officer Tom Cordiner. “It’s all about getting more value out of their technology operations and keeping complexity out of the picture so they can keep client productions running at peak performance while demand for new TV shows, movies and other high-quality content keeps skyrocketing.”
