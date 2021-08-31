Abu Dhabi Media has signed an agreement with SVOD service Starzplay to stream Asian Football Confederation (AFC) tournaments of the national teams and clubs competitions.

The broadcast rights in the UAE belong exclusively to Abu Dhabi Media, from 2021 to 2024. Beginning in September, the matches will be streamed on Starzplay, starting with the Asian qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Haitham Al Kathiri, acting executive director of Abu Dhabi TV Channels Network, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Starzplay to broadcast the Asian Football Confederation championships. This comes in line with Abu Dhabi Media's strategy of delivering audience centric content and expanding our sports digital offering through partnering with leading digital platforms. We are committed to bring the best sports events in the region to reach the largest sports fan base.”

Added Danny Bates, co-founder & chief commercial officer, Starzplay: “Football is one of the most viewed sports in the UAE. We are excited to be the exclusive platform streaming every match within the Asian Football Confederation through the leading Abu Dhabi Sports channels. We look forward to growing our relationship with Abu Dhabi Media and offering rich and diverse content for our subscribers who are sports enthusiasts.”