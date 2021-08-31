Advanced Systems has partnered with Vizrt to integrate the Viz Vectar Plus software-based live production switcher into ASG’s Virtual Production Control Room using Vizrt’s NDI (Network Device Interface) video-over-IP protocol.

Part of the Vizrt live production solution, Viz Vectar Plus is said to extend functionality beyond normal video input sources, with direct support for videoconferencing call applications, web browsers and multiple streaming protocols. Its resolution, frame rate and aspect ratio independence provide support for multiple outputs to accommodate programming for various device types. NDI is also a key component in the VPCR ecosystem.

“NDI quickly established itself as the de facto standard for IP-based live video production, and it’s a critical element of the Virtual Production Control Room infrastructure," commented Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. "Vizrt has also done an excellent job adapting its existing technology for cloud-based production, and Viz Vectar Plus is a welcome addition to the Virtual Production Control Room.”

Added Vizrt sales manager Pino Barile: “Real-time cloud production is finally a reality, and software-based production tools are more advanced than ever. The flexibility of Viz Vectar Plus helps content creators include a variety of sources into a single production environment without compromise. We’re proud to be a part of ASG’s collaborative, off-prem solution.”