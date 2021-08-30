Set in Harlem, Run the World follows a group of smart, funny and vibrant thirty-something black women – fiercely loyal best friends – who live, work and play in Harlem. As they strive for world domination, they each navigate career highs and lows, hook-ups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going. At its core, it’s an authentic and unapologetic show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.

Rachelle Williams joins season two as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Yvette Lee Bowser and series creator Leigh Davenport.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, said: “We are proud to bring fans another season of Run the World, which so strongly exemplifies our company’s commitment to narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.

“We’re happy to have our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh set to return; and we’re thrilled to welcome Rachelle, who has an exciting vision for the second season, back in the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”

Run the World is produced by Lionsgate Television. Senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Starz. Senior vice president of television Jocelyn Sabo and director of television Maggie Leung are overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.