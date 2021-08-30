Finnish production and distribution company Rabbit Films has announced that TVN in Poland has commissioned a local version of its original adventure reality format Over the Atlantic.

The filming of the 8 x 60’ series will begin in November 2021 and will be produced by Jake Vision.

Over the Atlantic sees six celebrities given a challenge to sail across the Atlantic Ocean.

The first season of the Norwegian version of the format will debut on TV Norge on 31 August, and the third season of the Swedish one will premiere on the same day on Kanal 5.

Jonathan Tuovinen, head of international at Rabbit Films, said: “Over the Atlantic has proven to be a hit territory after territory and season after season. These new deals demonstrate the staying power of Over the Atlantic as a brand. We are very excited to see the success build with the first commission in Central Europe.”

The original version of Over the Atlantic is produced by Rabbit Films Finland for TV5 (Discovery), with a third season currently in production due in 2022.