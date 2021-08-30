



The pay-TV and media entertainment arm of leading Hong Kong telco HKT, Now TV, is enhancing its content line-up with the introduction of Baogu Superstars, Outdoor Channel, Travel Channel and HGTV.

Available from 1 September, the new channels will cover local and Chinese production, outdoor adventure, travel documentaries and lifestyle programmes. Specifically, Baogu Superstars (pictured) will be added to the Chinese Movies Pack and Outdoor Channel to the Knowledge Pack. The new pack will offer viewers some of the most favourite Chinese and Hong Kong movies of all time from the 70s, 80s and 90s.



The Western Entertainment Pack will see the addition of Discovery’s Travel Channel and HGTV, with HGTV offering on-demand service for viewers. HGTV delivers experts regarding compelling renovations and home and garden transformations that are said to make it the go-to destination for entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content. Programmes feature property, hybrid construction, design and extreme spaces entertain and are designed to inspire viewers with ideas and authentic stories on how to find their own dream home.



Featuring real-life adventures and leading TV personalities, Outdoor Channel offers a combination of first-run action, adventure, lifestyle, entertainment and wildlife programming. Travel Channel is said to “showcase uniquely” the adventures of the “bold, the daring and the spontaneous.”



Commenting on the upgrade of the offer, HKT head of pay-TV Derek Choi, said: “Bringing customers exciting and quality entertainment is always the goal of Now TV. Outdoor Channel, Travel Channel and HGTV are international big names operating in different regions of the world, with programmes covering themes relevant to different countries. Now Baogu Superstars mainly targets our local audience. It pays tribute to Hong Kong and Chinese films, with stories more relevant to local Hong Kongers. Our team will continue the search for the best content from around the globe for viewers’ enjoyment.”