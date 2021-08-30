After introducing SPI International’s movie service in the country via DTH satellite, Dutch pay-TV platform Canal Digitaal has made IPTV and OTT plays for FilmBox through the basic packages of resellers Online.nl, Tweak and Freedom Internet.
FilmBox initially launched on 4 May to DTH subscribers of the Netherlands branch of the M7 Group, offering a slate of Hollywood films, evergreens and popular series to over 30 million households globally. Content highlights for the launch month included 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up (2019) starring Christina Ricci and Hamish Linklater; Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane (2018) starring Claire Foy and crime drama Crypto (2019) starring Beau Knapp, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel. In addition, hit show Narcos made its linear TV debut in the Netherlands on FilmBox where viewers can watch the first three seasons and the fourth instalment Narcos: Mexico.
SPI International has been active for a while in the Dutch pay-TV market with thematic brands and more recently with the premium movie services brand Film1, which operates four linear channels and on-demand services in the region. Canal Digitaal currently carries all four Film1 channels and offers Film1 VOD content, as well as other thematic brands from SPI’s portfolio including documentary channel DocuBox and martial arts and combat sports offer FightBox.
Commenting on the new deal, Christiaan Puper, vice-president country manager Benelux at Canal Digitaal owner Canal+ Luxembourg said: “FilmBox is a great addition for our OTT and IPTV offering. By adding the channel to our Basic Packages, we enlarge the availability of a great and varied offer of films and series.”
SPI Benelux managing director Jeroen Bergman added: “We are very happy with the extension of our distribution partnership with M7 and Canal+ International in the Dutch market. It fits perfectly in our ambition to make FilmBox available for the largest possible group of fans of quality movies and series in excellent picture quality.”
