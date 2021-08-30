Premium television format provider Media Ranch’s celebrity reality lifestyle programme The Things My Dad Failed To Teach Me has been picked up by TVN/Discovery Group channel TTV Poland.





Added The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me follows a celebrity who leaves the big city to return to his childhood home to visit with his dad to learn skills that some of today’s younger generation lack, such as building, repairing household appliances or furniture, cooking, hunting, harvesting, construction, carving, car repair, electrical work and more.Created by the Danish production company Laud People for TV 2 Denmark , the show is in production for its second season. The programme was a hit in Denmark where it was originally produced last year for TV 2. In Norway, the format has been picked up and is soon to be produced and it is also in development in The Netherlands.An autumn airdate will be announced shortly by TTV which will show with nine episodes of the 45’ show. “We are happy to be in production with The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me as it shares matters and values important for our audience,” commented TTV channel programming director Lidia Kazan. “This is a wonderful entertaining family program which we hope to be as big a hit in Poland as it was in Denmark.”Added Media Ranch president and founder Sophie Ferron (pictured): “Media Ranch is thrilled about the production deal with TTV Poland that PRO5 Media’s Malgorzata Gudel, our Warsaw representative, closed for The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me – a fun, heart-warming programme. This is an original Danish (TV 2) programme that nearly doubled TV 2’s share last Fall, and we expect Polish audiences to embrace it well.”