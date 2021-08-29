European cultural channel ARTE and public broadcaster NDR have teamed up with Beta Film and Finland’s leading production house Fisher King on the production of Nordic noir series Helsinki Syndrome.
Written by Bordertown-creator Mikko Oikkonen and directed by Juuso Syrjä, the 8 x 60’ drama is described as a modern Robin Hood-like series, examining the relation of power and individuals through a robbery plot. Set in contemporary times, it reflects on a forthcoming financial crisis caused by the pandemic with flashbacks to the Finnish banking crisis of the 1990s.
Helsinki Syndrome is centred around Elias Karo (Peter Franzén) who kidnaps four renowned journalists at their newspaper’s Helsinki headquarters. For several years, Karo has been planning how to reveal the crimes committed by banking officials and the government against his family. Now, he forces the journalists to expose the two bank officials and a district court judge who have wiped out the reputation and possessions of Elias’ family and caused the suicide of his father.
The programme is produced by Fisher King in coproduction with Panache Productions, YLE, NDR (commissioning editor: Sabine Holtgreve) and ARTE (commissioning editor: Uta Cappel), with the support of Business Finland. The series is currently in the final phase of shooting. It is the first-ever joint project by Fisher King - part of the Beta Nordic Studio group (BNS) - and Beta itself. It is one of only a few Finnish productions to secure coproduction with ARTE.
“ARTE is very pleased to be part of this coproduction,” said Bernd Mütter, Program Director ARTE. “YLE is one of ARTE’s first European broadcasters and coproduction partners and Helsinki Syndrome the first TV series in this long-term cooperation, which aims to support Nordic creativity and talents. Helsinki Syndrome is the best opportunity to follow this way.”
“The story is universal and relevant: What happens to people and business in a big crisis like Covid - that are not “too big to fail” and are therefore left alone by the state with their fate,” Justus Riesenkampff, CEO Beta Nordic Studios: “Our hero is striking back at the system raising questions of justice and morals in our modern society.”
