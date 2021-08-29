Sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV’s Fubo Gaming subsidiary has secured a market access agreement in Arizona for its soon to be available Fubo Sportsbook mobile app via the Ak-Chin Indian Community.
Located in north-western Pinal County, the Ak-Chin Indian Community was established by presidential decree in 1912. There are approximately 1,100 Tribal members in the Community which remains agrarian-focused and features Ak-Chin Farms, where barley, potatoes, alfalfa and corn are cultivated across 15,000 acres.
The Ak-Chin Indian Community said it was pleased to have been awarded a special licence to provide online sports betting via a mobile app, accessible within Arizona. It said that subsequent to the licence being awarded, it forged its partnership with Fubo Gaming to develop and operate a mobile app for online sports wagering.
“This is a tremendously exciting day for the entire Ak-Chin Indian Community,” said Ak-Chin chairman Robert Miguel. “With this sports betting licence and our strategic partnership with Fubo Sports, we know we’ll be able to offer our customers the kind of premier entertainment experience they’ve come to expect from Ak-Chin, whether they visit our sportsbook in-person or online.”
Sportsbooks are permitted to begin marketing activities and signing-up Arizona customers immediately. The first sports wagers can be placed from 9 September 2021.
Fubo Sportsbook is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals in each market. The new agreement marks Fubo Gaming's fifth market access deal following Pennsylvania (via The Cordish Companies), New Jersey and Indiana (via Caesars Entertainment) and Iowa (via Casino Queen).
“We are thrilled to partner with Ak-Chin for a market access agreement in Arizona,” remarked Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera. “Our comprehensive sports entertainment experience will combine real-money wagering with fuboTV's live sports offering for a seamless user experience enabling consumers to wager while they watch. Arizonans are passionate professional and collegiate sports fans who we believe will enjoy the market defining Fubo Sportsbook.”
