Data from UK television audience measurement company BARB has shown the continued rise of subscription video-on-demand since the massive 2020 uptick with 66% of UK households, 18.8 million homes, now taking at least one SVOD service by the end of the second quarter of 2021.
The Establishment Survey for Q2 2021 is designed to gain understanding of the characteristics of UK households and represents BARBs first quarterly results released since Q3 2020 due to restrictions on carrying out fieldwork during the coronavirus pandemic. From Q3 2020, BARB extended its definition of SVOD access to include households who have non-subscription access, such as via a trial period or a day-pass. Its Q2 2021 figures reflect this wider definition.
In releasing its report, BARB said that one element of the Establishment Survey results that is always of interest is the number of UK households with access to a SVOD service and that its update for Q2 2021 shows that access has continued to increase significantly since its last study in Q3 2020 when it discovered 17.4 million SVOD customers.
BARB noted that all of the main services saw growth in Q2 2021, with market-leader Netflix increasing to 16.8 million households in Q2 2021, up more than 1.5 million since Q3 2020. However, Amazon Prime Video saw a larger growth in households than Netflix, increasing over 2.3 million homes to 12.5 million. The largest percentage-change in the market was from Disney+, which is growing from a smaller subscriber base than Amazon and Netflix, having launched in March 2020. In Q2 2021, Disney+ was available in 4.8 million UK households, up 24% since the previous study was released. Sky’s NOW TV service also grew notably and is now present in 2.3 million homes.
Drilling down into the forces that were shaping the market, BARB observed that due to the fact that the overall growth of 1.5 million homes was lower than the aggregate growth for individual services, it was clear that more homes were taking multiple SVOD subscriptions. It found that the proportion of homes with an SVOD service that subscribe to two or more services at the end of Q2 2021 had risen to 65.3%, up from 58.3% in Q3 2020.
“The attraction of the new creates an inevitable focus on findings that show the continued growth of SVOD services,” said BARB chief executive Justin Sampson commenting on the study. “BARB will provide even more insight with the launch of daily viewing data for these and other streaming services later this year. This development reinforces our ability to meet the industry’s need for a trusted and impartial audience-measurement currency.”
