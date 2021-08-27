In a bid to support the technological evolution of US pay-TV operators and delivering a migration path towards IP video for operators seeking to transition from satellite distribution Comcast Technology Solutions, announced the launch of a Managed Terrestrial Distribution service.
Explaining the rationale for the move, the media and entertainment technology division of Comcast Cable said its new offer had been created to help regional US operators reduce expenses, optimise broadband infrastructure investments and strengthen their video businesses. It added that hundreds of regional operators currently rely upon Comcast Technology Solutions for content acquisition and distribution via a satellite-based managed service that has been in place for decades.
The new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service is designed to help operators strengthen their video businesses, reduce expenses, and provide a path to IP video by using ground-based video infrastructure currently being used by millions of subscribers. Benefits claimed for the service include reduced headend infrastructure expenses; upgraded technology; secure video revenue; and a focus on internet investment.
With technical support included, unexpected capital equipment repair or replacement costs are reduced. The service also removes the need for a direct IP connection to each programmer, eliminating IP processing set-up fees for each individual content feed, and related transcoding costs. The service is said to enhance video with a hybrid-IP approach that allows operators to maintain field investments and existing customer experience (UI/UX) to subscribers. provides an efficient and secure approach for content acquisition, packaging, management, and delivery.
“Operators across the US are seeking ways to be more cost-efficient, maximise their Internet network investments, and strengthen the economics of their pay-TV businesses,” said Allison Olien, vice president and general manager of the communications and technology provider suite at Comcast Technology Solutions.
“While satellite delivery remains critical for the foreseeable future, our new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service offers operators a terrestrial-based alternative to help them reduce expenses, get the most out of their broadband investments, deliver enhanced services, and evolve towards an IP video delivery architecture.”
