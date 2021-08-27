Spreading the format fruther across the world, ITV Studios’ award-winning format I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Is heading to Russia.

Russian celebrities will travel to a jungle in South Africa, where they will face gruesome challenges and terrifying tasks in order to win food for the camp. The first episode of the show will air this autumn on TNT.

Lika Blank, creative producer at TL Vision, said: “We put together a gutsy, motivated cast, who really pushed themselves. It was tough getting a contestant to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!’ Many of them showed us another side of themselves – both the young bloggers, and the long-familiar faces. They really went for it and sank their teeth into every opportunity.”

In the UK, I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.