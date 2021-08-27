Adding further momentum to its current campaign to roll its over-the-top service across the US, FreeCast has expanding its relationship with OTTera to focus on advertising opportunities.

FreeCast's SmartGuide technology aggregates linear and digital content from various providers across the web, and for some content providers, offers digital ad-insertion (DAI) technology as a revenue-generating opportunity.

For the advertising inventory managed by FreeCast, the company will begin using OTTera's AdNet+ network as one of its partners, connecting major advertisers with highly targeted advertising opportunities, and allowing that revenue to be shared with the channel providers.

OTTera operates a professional white label service with which content owners and creators can share their programming, courtesy of a robust development platform and customised interface and branding.

Randy Krull, FreeCast's vice-president of consumer sales and distribution, commented: “OTTera is a great partner, because they're in this space too. We've had a strong content relationship with them, and we're excited to be able to leverage their AdNet+ technology to create value for our content partners.”

Meanwhile, FreeCast and Navio Networks have signed a deal to bring four of the company's channels to SelectTV. All four are free ad-supported television (FAST) channels featuring 24/7 content.

Wired2fish is a channel devoted to fishing; Horror Machine specialises in horror and mystery content; Sightline is a military and history channel; and Quietude 4K features relaxing visuals and slow TV content.

SelectTV is FreeCast's one-stop-shop solution to organising streaming entertainment, bringing all of the web’s content together in an aggregated service, while Navio allows content providers and advertisers to reach CTV's audiences though the creation of linear channels and VOD offerings.