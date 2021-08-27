Technicolor Connected Home has joined forces with LG U+ and Harman's Embedded Audio group to develop a home entertainment platform that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos delivered through a Harman Sound by JBL audio solution for the South Korean market.

LG U+, one of Korea’s largest telcos, teamed up with Harman to develop a premium multi-service audio-visual platform that will be integrated into Technicolor Connected Home customer premises equipment (CPE). The new platform, U+tv Soundbar Black, features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to deliver high-dynamic range (HDR) picture quality and a rich surround sound experience through two-way speakers housed in a soundbar enclosure designed by Harman.

Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president for Eurasia with Technicolor Connected Home, said: “To address the growing demand for a complete immersive audio and viewing experience in the Korean market, Technicolor Connected Home has teamed up with best-in-class providers of audio and imaging technology to fully meet the high demands of the South Korean market.