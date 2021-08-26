As it aims to fend off the threat from the global streaming giants, recently launched French streaming service Salto has closed a deal with ZDF Enterprises for 8 x 52’ HD original mystery thriller series Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles.
Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles follows the esteemed detective from London to St Petersburg as he hunts down a suspected serial killer, the infamous Jack the Ripper. The drama unfolds in stunning locations in 19th century Russia, with new characters Dr Kartsev and Sophia joining Sherlock to solve a series of mysterious cases.
Launched in November 2020, subscription-based service Salto, a joint initiative between, offers 10,000 hours of programs, including catch-up content from 19 different channels belonging to the three partners, as well as premieres of upcoming shows, and fresh content available for streaming.
Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles (a START original series produced by START and SREDA, is globally distributed (ex Russia and CIS but including the Baltics and Ukraine) by ZDF Enterprises. It originally premiered in Russia on the subscription-based streaming service START in 2020 and made its linear debut on TNT earlier this year.
The drama was written by Oleg Malovichko and directed by Nurbek Egen. Prior to ZDF Enterprises acquiring the licensing rights, the series was sold by START to Japan’s NHK Enterprises for the AXN Mystery channel. The new series will be available for the Salto’s audience under the title Sherlock Les Chroniques Russes in autumn 2021.
Commenting on the deal, Robert Franke, VP ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises, said: “French fans of the world’s most famous private investigator will be in for a real treat with this Russian spin on Sherlock. This high-end drama series delivers on all fronts: top acting talent, a great script and beautifully filmed.”
The deal represents the second that ZDF Enterprises has struck with Salto after the thriller series The Crimson Rivers (Les Rivières Pourpres) and was brokered by Mirela Nastase, director ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises and Thomas Crosson at Salto.
Launched in November 2020, subscription-based service Salto, a joint initiative between, offers 10,000 hours of programs, including catch-up content from 19 different channels belonging to the three partners, as well as premieres of upcoming shows, and fresh content available for streaming.
Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles (a START original series produced by START and SREDA, is globally distributed (ex Russia and CIS but including the Baltics and Ukraine) by ZDF Enterprises. It originally premiered in Russia on the subscription-based streaming service START in 2020 and made its linear debut on TNT earlier this year.
The drama was written by Oleg Malovichko and directed by Nurbek Egen. Prior to ZDF Enterprises acquiring the licensing rights, the series was sold by START to Japan’s NHK Enterprises for the AXN Mystery channel. The new series will be available for the Salto’s audience under the title Sherlock Les Chroniques Russes in autumn 2021.
Commenting on the deal, Robert Franke, VP ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises, said: “French fans of the world’s most famous private investigator will be in for a real treat with this Russian spin on Sherlock. This high-end drama series delivers on all fronts: top acting talent, a great script and beautifully filmed.”
The deal represents the second that ZDF Enterprises has struck with Salto after the thriller series The Crimson Rivers (Les Rivières Pourpres) and was brokered by Mirela Nastase, director ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises and Thomas Crosson at Salto.