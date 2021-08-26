Expanding its market presence into hosting and distributing live event productions, digital media tools and workflow solutions provider Telestream has announced the acquisition of Sherpa Digital Media.
A privately held company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sherpa Digital Media has been serving its customers with its streaming platform for ten years and its live and on-demand event platform enables customers to create live events and webinars and handle virtual events at any scale reliably and with what is said to be a high degree of security. The platform includes breakout rooms, video hosting, marketing automation integration, secure streaming, customised look and feel, and the ability to scale up to hundreds of thousands of viewers.
The San Francisco Bay area Sherpa team, and its remote workforce, will be fully integrated into the Telestream which guaranteed that existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support the platform around the world.
“Sherpa Digital Media has built a solid platform that many rely upon to stream their live, interactive events, and we intend to continue its development to expand into new areas such as using our Wirecast product to produce events distributed on the platform,” said Telestream CEO Dan Castles commenting on the deal.
“The Sherpa Team is very excited to be joining Telestream and are looking forward to contributing to continued growth as well as venture into new markets by leveraging the strength of Wirecast and the rest of the Telestream portfolio of solutions,” added Sherpa Digital Media CEO Mark Strathdee.
The San Francisco Bay area Sherpa team, and its remote workforce, will be fully integrated into the Telestream which guaranteed that existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support the platform around the world.
“Sherpa Digital Media has built a solid platform that many rely upon to stream their live, interactive events, and we intend to continue its development to expand into new areas such as using our Wirecast product to produce events distributed on the platform,” said Telestream CEO Dan Castles commenting on the deal.
“The Sherpa Team is very excited to be joining Telestream and are looking forward to contributing to continued growth as well as venture into new markets by leveraging the strength of Wirecast and the rest of the Telestream portfolio of solutions,” added Sherpa Digital Media CEO Mark Strathdee.