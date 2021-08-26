With the aim of accelerating significantly its content editing and production capabilities, media technology developer Avid has announced a new version of its Media Composer | Distributed Processing platform.
The upgrade is said to speed up significantly content production by using adjacent computing resources and help creative teams keep up with increasing demand for new content.
Media Composer | Distributed Processing is designed to enable editors to focus more on their craft by offloading processor-intensive media creation workflow tasks to any available local computers, freeing up their Media Composer edit workstations while, assured Avid, removing wasteful downtime from the production process for faster project turnaround. Media Composer | Distributed Processing is included with Media Composer | Enterprise software subscriptions.
The new solution ais to accelerate entire workflows, handling processor-intensive tasks —including transcode, consolidate, render, mixdown, and export—in what the developer claims is a fraction of the time by coordinating dispersed processing resources. Multiple complex jobs can be set up to run in the background at any time—even overnight. The result says Avid is that editors stay in the creative zone, so they can continue working in Media Composer and have more time to craft their stories as jobs get completed in the background. They can offload media encoding tasks with support for a variety of camera, video, and audio file formats and codecs.
Users can also track, modify, monitor, prioritise, and filter jobs remotely through the web-based dashboard and new coordinator tools that give teams insight and access to distributed computer networks.
Avid is also confident that by use of the enhanced solution, in particular with parallel processing, jobs can be completed faster to meet tight deadlines and the increasing need for multiple versions for streaming platforms. This means it can deliver higher return-on-investment and cost savings to post-production teams by enabling them to complete projects faster with fewer assets. It also has the potential of optimising available resources by turning Media Composer Mac or PC workstations into distributed processing “workers” when they’re not in use for editing.
“Film and TV production teams all over the world are being tasked with creating more content faster than ever before to meet audience demand, and we're excited to introduce processing capabilities that enable Media Composer users to overcome this challenge,” said Dave Colantuoni, vice president of product management at Avid. “New features in Media Composer | Distributed Processing give users everything they need to accelerate workflows by reducing delays that result from running processor-intensive tasks, helping teams to work smarter, not harder.”
