Keshet International (KI) has completed a multi-title deal with WarnerMedia Latin America for HBO Max for three dramas from its catalogue of scripted titles.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform has secured the exclusive rights to all three series of BBC One’s The A Word (pictured), the family drama starring Christopher Ecclestone, which is based on Keren Margalit’s Yellow Peppers and co-produced by Keshet Productions with Fifty Fathoms and Tiger Aspect.

KI has also licensed Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky’s Autonomies to HBO Max in Latin America. The series focuses on the issues of identity, religion, politics and personal freedom, and was originally produced for Israeli cable co HOT by United Studios of Israel.

HBO Max will also premiere Turkish drama 7 Faces, Bir Films’ series for BluTV featuring seven intertwined stories of modern life in Istanbul, exclusively in Latin America from KI.

The series will be available to HBO Max’s Latin American subscribers from this week in Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and American English alongside their original languages.

Kelly Wright, KI’s SVP new business and distribution, commented: “As more VOD platforms launch or extend their reach into new territories, like HBO Max in Latin America, we’re experiencing a growing demand for all of our hand-picked dramas. With viewers around the world becoming increasingly open to foreign-language titles, it’s an exciting time to be a distributor of quality international dramas.”