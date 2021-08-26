SPI/FilmBox and KlowdTV, the free ad-supported TV platform available on connected devices, have inked a deal for SPI’s new digital channel Docustream.

Docustream shows documentary features and programmes that aim to explore the mysteries and beauty of our planet. Subscribers will be able to access Docustream at KlowdTV via KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, VEWD TV, Smart TV's, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, computer browsers, ROKU, and all IOS or Android devices. KlowdTV subscribers in the US will be able to access Docustream’s line-up of documentaries from this month.

Berkin Ecevit, senior director of business development and sales at SPI International, commented: “We are delighted to partner with KlowdTV, which has surpassed a quarter of a million active users earlier in the year. The demand has been increasing exponentially for our ad-supported digital channel Docustream, which broadcasts a premium curation of documentaries and lifestyle content, and we are confident that it will enrich KlowdTV’s offering.”

Said Charles Herring, president of Klowd TV: “We are excited to be adding Docustream and its phenomenal documentaries and programming to KlowdTV; as well as providing the Docustream audience access to additional great free programming.”