Renewed growth indigital TV added to strong profitability and successful launch of solutions addressing new market segments have led to a strong first half of 2021 for media content protection and value-added service technology provider Kudelski Group.
For the half year ended 30 June 2021, the owner of the NAGRA brand of solutions saw total revenues rise 6.4% year-on-year to $340.5 million, driving an EBITDA of $15 million, a $10.1 million improvement compared with the first half of 2020. Digital TV delivered a strong semester, increasing net revenues by 7.6% and EBITDA by 15.5% compared with the previous first half.
Among the star performers in the half year was a resurgent digital TV sector which first showed signs of recovery in the second half of 2020 and continued its positive development in the first half 2021, benefitting said Kudelski from a “robust” recurring business and from growing revenue contribution of new business lines.
Overall, digital TV delivered a strong semester, increasing net revenues by 7.6% and EBITDA by 15.5% compared with the first half of 2020. Kudelski added that the segment continued to benefit from efforts made to streamline operations, further reducing operating expenses by USD 3.3 million compared to the prior first half. Overall, digital TV improved EBITDA by $5.7 million to $42.6 million.
Focused product initiatives were said to have seen strong activity during the first half. These included NAGRA’s sport-as-a-service offering, including an app and video streaming solution, the Sporfie video clipping technology and a loyalty programme based on SKIDATA technology, which the firm said continues to gain traction among sports organisations.
As part of its long-term agreement with NAGRA, Vodafone Group continued to enlarge the footprint of Vodafone TV in Germany during the first half of 2021. Vodafone TV is now active in all of Vodafone’s major TV markets.
In the digital TV segment, the Group expects revenues in the second half to be higher compared to the first half, maintaining the positive momentum of the last months.
