Specialist drama, factual and special event programming distributor Rainmaker has confirmed a slate of sales in Asia including the multi award-winning comedy Staged, action-drama Professionals and new licensees for the Emmy Awards 2021.
The Emmy Awards bestow the US television industry’s highest honours for primetime and late-night programming, with awards presented in 26 categories. Telecast live from Los Angeles, it is one of the year’s most exciting and prestigious television events, offering an evening of glamour that features a host of internationally renowned talent and attracts millions of viewers around the globe. The awards are available via live satellite feed and/or HD File or tape delivery.
Written and directed by Simon Evans, critically-acclaimed series Staged (pictured), stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen playing maybe caricature versions of themselves after being furloughed when their upcoming production is suddenly brought to a halt. The series follows the duo, long-suffering partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg, and a variety of guest stars as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.
Set against a backdrop of international espionage and corporate sabotage in the 21st century’s privately funded space race, Professionals, stars starring Tom Welling as hardened former counterintelligence officer, Captain Vincent Corbo. After their advanced medical satellite explodes on deployment, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) and his fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Graciela “Grace” Davila (Elena Anaya), turn to Corbo, who assembles a team of experienced professionals to investigate the incident.
The deals closed sees the Emmy Awards 2021 sold to CATCHPLAY+, the largest pay OTT in Indonesia for Indonesia and Taiwan; U-Next , in Japan and Mediacorp for Singapore.
Sales for all episodes of Staged have been secured with Star Channel Japan, and renewals on the series with Huanxi Media Group for China. It has already sold to Canal+ France, DirecTV Latin America, BBC UKTV Zealand, HOT Israel, Canal+ Poland, Russian Report, Hulu USA, ABC Australia and UK’s BritBox. Meanwhile, Professionals has been acquired by Disney Networks Group Asia Pacific.
“Asia is an extremely competitive marketplace and we are very pleased to have secured these sales to a number of broadcasters and platforms across the region,” said Karen Wise, head of sales at Rainmaker Content commenting on the deals. “Rainmaker has set out to build a portfolio of drama and factual series that has global appeal, and these sales confirm the benefit of our strategy.”
Written and directed by Simon Evans, critically-acclaimed series Staged (pictured), stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen playing maybe caricature versions of themselves after being furloughed when their upcoming production is suddenly brought to a halt. The series follows the duo, long-suffering partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg, and a variety of guest stars as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.
Set against a backdrop of international espionage and corporate sabotage in the 21st century’s privately funded space race, Professionals, stars starring Tom Welling as hardened former counterintelligence officer, Captain Vincent Corbo. After their advanced medical satellite explodes on deployment, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) and his fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Graciela “Grace” Davila (Elena Anaya), turn to Corbo, who assembles a team of experienced professionals to investigate the incident.
The deals closed sees the Emmy Awards 2021 sold to CATCHPLAY+, the largest pay OTT in Indonesia for Indonesia and Taiwan; U-Next , in Japan and Mediacorp for Singapore.
Sales for all episodes of Staged have been secured with Star Channel Japan, and renewals on the series with Huanxi Media Group for China. It has already sold to Canal+ France, DirecTV Latin America, BBC UKTV Zealand, HOT Israel, Canal+ Poland, Russian Report, Hulu USA, ABC Australia and UK’s BritBox. Meanwhile, Professionals has been acquired by Disney Networks Group Asia Pacific.
“Asia is an extremely competitive marketplace and we are very pleased to have secured these sales to a number of broadcasters and platforms across the region,” said Karen Wise, head of sales at Rainmaker Content commenting on the deals. “Rainmaker has set out to build a portfolio of drama and factual series that has global appeal, and these sales confirm the benefit of our strategy.”