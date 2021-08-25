Giving subscribers of the Slovakian operator unified live and streaming viewing options, home network solutions provider CommScope has supplied technology to allow Orange Slovensko to deploy the latest generation of Android TV-powered set tops to provide both live television and premium streaming services.
Explaining the deployment, the tech firm says that as home viewing habits continue to evolve, service providers like Orange Slovensko understand the need to offer video services that give their subscribers a richer entertainment. The new set top is designed to enhance the operator’s subscribers’ entertainment experience. It has a next-gen IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder to connect to OTT streaming services, on-demand and broadcast IPTV services. The set top gives users what is claimed as a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV OS features for an enhanced viewing experience.
“There is no doubt that television viewing habits have changed, and we witnessed this even more so during the recent pandemic,” commented Júlia Piovarči, corporate project manager, Orange Slovensko. “Through our continued partnership with CommScope, we are excited to provide our subscribers with a set top that enhances their live and streaming entertainment viewing.”
“Service providers recognise the value to the consumer in enhancing their live and on-demand TV services with streaming in a modern, easy to use experience,” added Phil Cardy, vice president, international PLM, home networks, CommScope. “Orange Slovensko is providing its subscribers with innovative set tops that enhance their viewing experience and deliver aggregated streaming content. We are excited to continue our partnership with Orange Slovensko and supply our partner with state-of-the-art devices that their subscribers have come to expect.”
Orange and CommScope will launch similar platforms to other affiliates through the course of 2021.
