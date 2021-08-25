In what ia a significant expansion of a key content segment for the FOX Entertainment ad supported video-on-demand service, Tubi has entered into a partnership with sister company FOX Sports for the rollout of Sports on Tubi.
The AVOD service first offered Fox sports programming in August 2020 by adding FOX Entertainment’s Ultimate Tag series to its streaming options.FOX Entertainment’s Ultimate Tag series to its streaming options.
The new offer will start its roll out across Amazon Fire TV, the Roku platform and Android devices with ten live streaming channels that will feature different sports, including professional football, baseball, soccer, collegiate sports from the ACC and Pac-12 Conferences, as well as nearly 700 hours of VOD content from some of sports’ biggest brands, such as NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, Concacaf soccer, PBC boxing, PBA bowling and others.
Content will be drawn from FOX Sports, FOX Deportes, NFL, MLB, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, fubo Sports Network, Pac-12 Insider, Stadium and USA TODAY SportsWire. ACC Digital Network and Real Madrid TV, along with other compatible platforms, will be added soon and other channels will be added in 2022.
“Tubi is dedicated to evolving the streaming service to offer more diverse content that we know our viewers want to see. Sports on Tubi embraces our viewers’ passion for sports content across our vast library, and we are excited to be launching this offering with world-class brands,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. “With a robust pipeline of sports news, live games and classic match-ups, the power of free has expanded for our loyal sports enthusiasts, with even more channels to launch next year.”
“In our continued effort to broaden and enhance our digital reach, FOX Sports is thrilled to partner with Tubi to launch this dynamic line-up of channels and on-demand content, featuring hundreds of hours of programming tailor-made for sports fans,” added FOX Sports president, national networks Mark Silverman. “Sports on Tubi will be the leading destination for free streaming sports content, bringing audiences closer to the games they love.”