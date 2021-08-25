Encompass will provide TV3 Group with end-to-end cloud-based playout and media management services for 17 channels, together with disaster recovery and archive storage.

Central to the renewal is a technology refresh, moving TV3 Group’s services onto Encompass’s Altitude Media Cloud platform. TV3 Group is upgrading its channels with Altitude Playout, enabling a full range of on-air functionality. In addition, four petabytes of TV3 Group’s LTO tape-based archive, representing 160,000 hours of content, will migrate into Altitude Archive, a cloud storage solution offering instant access to a range of media applications.

Ausra Sidaraviciene, CTO of TV3 Group, commented: “We are excited to continue working with Encompass as channel origination provider and custodian of our content. Encompass is aligned with the strategic vision of TV3 as we continue to grow in the Baltic region. The team at Encompass have demonstrated their capability in terms of service management which is why we selected them to deliver our new channel TV3 Sport Open at the start of 2021. This renewal comes on the back of a requirement for more commercial flexibility around our services, which Altitude Media Cloud is capable of providing.”

Added Nick Thompson, Encompass managing director, EMEA: “We are delighted that TV3 Group has chosen Encompass to continue delivering services into the future and that Altitude Media Cloud will play a significant part in the service design. As a strategic technology partner, we offer continuous innovation that supports our customers' business needs as the next generation of media workflows evolves to a fully-managed virtual environment.”