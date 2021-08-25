US and UK streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has formed its first joint venture partnership with Vial Content Tech to lead the premium SVOD/AVOD content curator’s expansion in the world’s soon-to-be most populous nation.
ScreenHits TV soft launched in beta mode in summer 2020 and allows subscribers to integrate their leading streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, BritBox, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Kidoodle, StarzPlay, Moviesphere, MUBI, Paramount+ and Eurosport onto one app. The service has been initially available in the US and UK and has attracted over 250,000 subscribers to date, with more than 800,000 users having registered their interest.
In April 2021, ScreenHits TV began a roll out across 23 countries over the next year including at the end of Q2 2021 German speaking European countries, Southern Europe, Canada, Argentina and now India where the firm is working with the company ked by former Sony Pictures Networks India CEO Kunal Dasgupta and EVP Vivek Gupta.
“We chose to make our first JV agreement with Kunal and Vivek, because they have proven themselves to be outstanding media leaders in this thriving region,” observed ScreenHits TV founder-CEO Rose Adkins Hulse. “With their incredible insights and strategic guidance, we are confident our company will be able to expand exponentially in this vital territory.” Dasgupta added, “We are excited to partner with ScreenHits to bring a global OTT curator and aggregator to Indian audiences. Rose and her team have built a great product and is the need of the hour in this growing streaming ecosystem.”
Moviegoers Entertainment’s Pranab Kapadia, who in conjunction with the executive team at ScreenHits TV facilitated the JV partnership, will serve as a business development and strategic partner for ScreenHits and serve as its director, partnerships, in India. In his role, Kapadia will lead alliances, partnerships, integrations, on-boarding and AVOD and SVOD sales for all Indian and Pakistani languages with streaming partners and OTT platforms across the Indian sub-continent.
